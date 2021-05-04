Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.45. 1,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $333.67 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.