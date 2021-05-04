Roth Capital Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $57.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:DEN opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

