Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 334.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

