Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $9.49 on Top Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $30.59 million and $814,082.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00017679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00259602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.72 or 0.01172696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00031159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.01 or 0.00733748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.68 or 1.00670325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,222,616 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

