Royal Bank of Canada Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$26.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.48. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$23.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

