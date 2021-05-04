Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $142.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:AJG opened at $145.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

