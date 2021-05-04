Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $45.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Canfor has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

