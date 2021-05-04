Royal Bank of Canada Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $466.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $433.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

