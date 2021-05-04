Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1,844.00 target price on the stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE SHOP opened at C$1,375.00 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of C$870.87 and a one year high of C$1,900.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,439.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,455.65.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

