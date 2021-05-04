Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:CLS opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.26. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.
About Celestica
