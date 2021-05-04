Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:CLS opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.26. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

