Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.45.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

