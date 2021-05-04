Ruff (RUFF) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.83 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Ruff coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $18.28 million and $9.83 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00068634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.00831462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.60 or 0.09704814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00100549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

