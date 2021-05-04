Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 507987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

