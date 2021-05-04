Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 59,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,255. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

