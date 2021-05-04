Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

