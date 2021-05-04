Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share.
Shares of SAGE stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. 37,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,985. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.