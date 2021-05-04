Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. 37,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,985. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

