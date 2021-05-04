salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $223.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,736 shares of company stock worth $36,924,076. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

