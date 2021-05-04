Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

