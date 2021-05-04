Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 2213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

