Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $459 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

SPNS stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 180,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

