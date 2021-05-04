Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

