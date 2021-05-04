Savix Price Down 24.8% This Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Savix has a market cap of $992,929.76 and approximately $199,392.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.64 or 0.00026921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00079245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.10 or 0.00860477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.09924079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

