SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SBA Communications to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $298.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.46. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,990.93 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.