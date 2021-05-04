Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,008,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

