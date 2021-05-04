Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

