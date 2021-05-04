Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,693.93 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $3,945.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,212.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

