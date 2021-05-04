Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

