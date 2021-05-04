Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

RJF opened at $131.88 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $1,123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

