SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 3,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,054. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $584.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

