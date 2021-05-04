SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.
NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 3,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,054. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $584.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SeaSpine Company Profile
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.