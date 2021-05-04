SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.