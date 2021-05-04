Seedify.fund Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $413,941.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00273362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.79 or 0.01162301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00747111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.68 or 0.99807547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.