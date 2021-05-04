Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 7.50-8.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.50 to $8.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

