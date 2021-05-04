Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,274. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.49.

SRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

