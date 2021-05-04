Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $37.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 108,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,772. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

