Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 51,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,246. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

