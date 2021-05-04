Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 44,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

