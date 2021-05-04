Sharder (SS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.91 million and $86.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00085292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.62 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.60 or 0.10063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00101925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044212 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

