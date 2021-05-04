Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $60.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.06 million and the highest is $60.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

