SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $279,342.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.78 or 0.06077791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00569906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $971.04 or 0.01796159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00123035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.27 or 0.00718187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.75 or 0.00633991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00452195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.