Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,771,499 shares of company stock worth $257,546,943 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Earnings History for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

