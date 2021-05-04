ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $2.15 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1,077.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 86.7% against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

