Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 97,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,619. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46.

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

