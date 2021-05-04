Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €220.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €173.40 ($204.00) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €185.77 and a 200-day moving average of €171.70.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

