Short Interest in Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Expands By 25.2%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAVVF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

