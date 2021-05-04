Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declines By 15.5%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

