Short Interest in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Decreases By 14.8%

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alleghany by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y opened at $682.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.96. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $690.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

