Short Interest in American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Increases By 37.5%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,888,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 5,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ABML opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. American Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corp. is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining, extraction and recycling of battery metals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

