Short Interest in American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Increases By 37.5%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,888,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 5,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,275,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ABML opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. American Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
American Battery Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.