Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declines By 21.8%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $18,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. 496,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

