Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Decreases By 19.8%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 805,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,467. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,346,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,665,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8,605.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 474,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.