Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Decreases By 15.3%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Boqii by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

